Chicago aldermen to introduce ordinance to remove CPD officers from CPS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago aldermen will introduce an ordinance Wednesday seeking to remove Chicago police officers from Chicago Public Schools.

The ordinance is being introduced by Aldermen Roderick Sawyer, Jeanette Taylor and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa. Alderman Sawyer will talk Tuesday about the proposal to terminate the agreement between CPD and CPS.

The ordinance would also prohibit the city and the police superintendent from entering into any future school security agreements with CPS.

Chicago police currently have a $33 million agreement with CPS. The city would have 75 days to terminate the agreement if the ordinance passes.
