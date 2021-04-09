Chicago police officers involved in Grand Red Line station shooting recommended for firing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6136052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New videos that show a Chicago police officer shooting an unarmed man at a CTA Red Line station have been released.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is recommending two officers involved in a shooting at a River North CTA Red Line station last year be fired.In, CPD said both Officer Melvina Bogard and Officer Bernard Butler violated various department rules when they failed to deescalate an altercation at the Grand Red Line station in March of last year, ultimately using "deadly force that was not necessary."Ariel Roman was critically injured in the incident, which began when police said mass transit officers on a Red Line train saw a man moving from train car to train car, which is against a city ordinance. The officers made contact with the man, later identified as Roman, and attempted to arrest him.A struggle ensued on the Grand platform as the man resisted arrest, police said. Officers then deployed their Tasers.As the man continued to resist, police said one of the officers shot twice. Other mass transit officers came to render aid, and the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.A witness recorded a video showing the struggle, with a man held on the ground by two police officers."He was resisting but he was not violent, as far as I could see, and he was unarmed," said Michael McDunnah, who shot the video.Roughly two minutes pass with police pinning the man to the ground. The female officer called for backup as the man on the ground refused to give up."At some point the male officer said 'shoot him,'" McDunnah said. "The female officer at that point, I think, pulled out her mace and maced him in the face."That's when the situation appears to escalate. The man staggers to his feet, freshly maced."That was the point at which the female officer fired her weapon," said McDunnah.From there, the video shows the man and officers sprinting up the escalator, and another gunshot can be heard.Another witness recorded officers tending to the man after he'd been shot, before taking him away in an ambulance.Officer Bogard was accused of unlawful or unnecessary use or display of a weapon, among other charges, and recommended for discharge.Officer Butler was accused of engaging in any unjustified verbal or physical altercation with any person while on or off duty. He was also recommended for discharge.There's an initial status hearing on the matter set for April 26 before a CPD Board hearing officer.