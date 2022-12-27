CPD officer rescues woman who jumped into lake after dogs fell in near Edgewater Beach

A Chicago police officer rescued a woman and her dogs from Lake Michigan near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Bryn Mawr on the Far North Side Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and her two dogs had to be rescued from Lake Michigan near Edgewater Beach on the Far North Side Tuesday morning.

The woman jumped into the lake near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Bryn Mawr Avenue, after her two small dogs fell in on their walk about 8 a.m.

"This guy was frozen. I'm trying to warm them up as best I can. And this guy, too. But he's a little bit more hearty," a Chicago police officer on the scene said.

All three were OK; although, the woman did have hypothermia.

RELATED: Body pulled from Diversey Harbor ID'd as Peter Salvino, missing Northwestern PhD student, ME says

The two dogs could be seen safely wrapped up inside a police squad car, after their rescue.

The officer who saved them is now reminding the public just how dangerous the water's edge is this time of year.

"When people are walking their dogs by the lake, stay the furthest away from the edge because there's so much ice. That's exactly what happened to this lady. She had less than a minute to go. This dog was frozen solid. We had to bring them back," the officer said. "There's pathways that you can walk. Don't walk to the edge, OK?"