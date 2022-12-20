Search ongoing for Peter Salvino, Northwestern PhD student last seen in Lincoln Park

25-year-old's phone last pinged near Diversey Harbor; friend said he had been on his way home to area of 800 W. Lill Avenue

Northwestern University graduate student Peter Salvino has been missing since leaving a Lincoln Park party late Saturday night, police said.

Peter Salvino was last seen leaving a party in the 2400-block of North Geneva Terrace in Lincoln Park. Chicago police said he FaceTimed a friend at 11:59 p.m. saying he was walking to his apartment in the 800-block of West Lill Avenue and was about half an hour away. The friend called him again about 15 minutes later to confirm he arrived home, but Salvino said he was still walking.

Police said at 12:31 a.m. Sunday his cell phone pinged a location near Diversey Harbor. At about 12:37 a.m., the friend once again called Salvino to see if he had gotten back, but police said the call went unanswered.

CPD said that between then and 9:30 a.m. multiple friends sent text messages, all of which were successfully delivered but none of which were answered.

Police said beginning at 9:45 a.m. all phone calls made to Salvino went straight to voicemail, and all text messages went undelivered.

His girlfriend said he is a doctoral student researching in the interdepartmental neuroscience program at Northwestern.

The Weiner's Circle confirmed that Salvino, who is a regular customer, stopped into the restaurant that night between 10:30 and 11 p.m., and shared an image of him caught on their surveillance video.

Peter Salvino as seen at the Weiner's Circle Saturday night on surveillance footage. Courtesy of the Weiner's Circle.

Police said Salvino is a 25-year-old man, 6 ft. 1 in. tall and about 190 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon beanie, gray and black bomber jacket over a gray sweatshirt and maroon pants. Police said he had a mustache at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or relevant security footage, either business or residential, contact Area 3 SVU at (312)744-8266 immediately.