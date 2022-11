2 Chicago police officers charged, relieved of police powers: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers are facing criminal charges and have been stripped of their powers, pending internal investigations.

Officer Luis Cruz, 34, is charged with misdemeanor battery.

Officer Jonathan Mehrhoff, 32, is charged with fleeing police and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

Police have not released details about what led to those charges, but said both officers were arrested Monday in separate incidents.