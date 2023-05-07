Saint Jude League holding march for fallen Chicago Police Department officers, families

Chicago's Saint Jude Police League is holding a march Sunday morning, in honor of fallen officers, and their families.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Saint Jude Police League is holding a march Sunday morning, in honor of fallen officers, and their families, one day after another Chicago police officer was shot and killed.

It's the 91st annual memorial march.

It steps off at 8 a.m. along the lakefront, from Museum Campus Drive to Waldron Drive.

Special tributes will be made for officers who lost their lives in service to the city over the past year.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson are expected to be in attendance.

CPD Officer Areanah Preston, 24, was shot and killed near her home after work early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors said Steven Montano, 18, shot and killed 32-year-old Chicago police Officer Andres Vazquez Lasso after police responded to a domestic disturbance in Gage Park on March 1.

