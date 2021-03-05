Chicago police suicides: Sergeant pens letter demanding change after officer's death at Lakeview station

Statement from Superintendent David O. Brown:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- So far this year, 29 police officers across the country have died by suicide. The problem has been especially rampant in Chicago, where another officer died this week.The sad news on Monday struck a chord with all Chicago police officers. The suicide of Officer James Daly at the Lakeview police station was among similar tragic ends for other Chicago officers.Unhappy with the response from top brass, Chicago Police Sergeant Rick Nigro sent a letter to Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanding change."We are woefully unprepared to deal with the physical human stress that it takes upon us and I can say personally, it is a physical feeling," Nigro said.Nigro knew Officer Daly and knows what he describes as the increasing stresses of the job with 27 years at the Chicago Police Department."I'm in roll call," he said. "I can see it on the faces of officers. I can see the physical effect that it has and what it's doing to them, and it's difficult."Nigro took an unusual step of going public with his concerns. He wrote a letter to the Mayor and Police Superintendent critical of their response after Daly's death and pleading for support."I need to say, I don't think we are doing enough here. There is something clearly wrong," Nigro said.In a statement, Supt. Brown acknowledged that enough has not been done to promote officer mental wellness across the country, and added that he vows to change that and is adding staff and resources.A spokesperson for Mayor Lightfoot offered a statement that said: "We are committed to working with Superintendent Brown and his leadership team to ensure that Chicago's Police Officers feel supported and valued, and that their mental health and wellbeing is reflected in every aspect of our decision making."Nigro hopes to inspire more officers to speak up about the stresses and possible solutions.