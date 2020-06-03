Chicago police officers under investigation in Brickyard Mall incident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago police officers are under investigation after videos surfaced showing two women being pulled from their car and thrown to the ground. The incident happened Sunday at the Brickyard Mall on Chicago's Northwest Side, following a night of heavy looting and violence in parts of Chicago.Chicago police confirm they arrested one woman in the mall parking lot on North Narragansett around 3 p.m. Sunday in what they said was an investigation of possible looters.Bystander video that shows the confrontation is now evidence in an investigation by COPA, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.You can see the encounter play out as the woman is pinned to the ground and taken into custody. She was charged with disorderly conduct after police apparently thought she was involved in a reported looting.The car occupied by two cousins and three other family members may have resembled a vehicle believed to have been used in the suspected looting. The woman taken into custody said she was just there to shop and knew nothing about what was happening."I have seen the video and we are doing what we normally do when we see potential allegations of police misconduct, it get referred to COPA," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday when asked about the incident.COPA acknowledged that they are investigating the matter. In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said it "strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect. Misconduct on the part of our officers will not be tolerated."