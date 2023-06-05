Off-duty Chicago police sergeant goes on trial Monday after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground

Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro will go on trial Monday after an incident in Park Ridge in which a teen was pinned to the ground.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago police sergeant accused of pinning a teenager to the ground with his knee goes on trial Monday.

The officer is charged with misconduct and aggravated battery and has been stripped of his police powers.

Cell phone video shows Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy last summer in Park Ridge.

Vitellaro, 49, told police the teen stole his son's bike, but the boy's family said he was just trying to move the bike out of the sidewalk and had nothing to do with the theft.

The teen's family said they think the attack was racially motivated, and filed a lawsuit against the officer.

Vitellaro turned himself into police and was officially charged. After an internal investigation by authorities and COPA, he was relieved of his police powers after prosecutors said he falsely accused the boy and pinned him to the ground.

The bench trial is set to begin at 9 a.m.