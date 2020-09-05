police shooting

Chicago police fatally shoot man who reportedly lunged at officer with butcher knife in Garfield Ridge's Vittum Park, COPA investigating

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police shot and killed a man in Vittum Park after he allegedly lunged at police with a large butcher knife in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers were responding to a person stabbed around 1:40 a.m. near the park at 4899 S. Lavergne Avenue, Chicago police said.


After treating the victim, officers searched for the suspect who was located near 49th and Lavergne, according to police.

Preliminary information from the Civilian Office Police Accountability shows officers attempted to apprehend the man, who was still armed with the knife, when a struggle ensued and officers tased him.

The man continued to attack officers with the knife, resulting in two officers discharging their firearms, according to COPA.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later, police said.

The officers were wearing body cameras, according to COPA.

Three officers were taken to the hospital for observation.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted a photo of the knife, which he said was recovered at the scene.



COPA said its investigators will continue to canvass the area for witnesses, additional video and other evidence.

Officers involved in shootings are typically placed on administrative duties for 30 days while COPA investigates.

Area 1 Detectives are also investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagovittum parkgarfield ridgepolice involved shootingchicago shootingpolice shootingman killedman shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
Charges filed against man shot by Cook County Sheriff's police
DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting
VIDEO: Cook Co. sheriff's police shoot man on Chicago's SW Side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
4-year-old boy shot in Gresham
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
Bears expected to name Mitchell Trubisky as starting QB, source says
Charges filed in alleged ComEd bribery scheme
Teenage girl shot in face on Near West Side
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm
Show More
Confrontations with customers over face mask policy prompt Park Ridge business to take day off
Chicago 'Tamale Guy' still hospitalized with COVID-19, but improving
Charges filed against man shot by Cook County Sheriff's police
Illinois COVID-19: 5,368 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths
Chicago Weather: Sunny, beautiful Saturday
More TOP STORIES News