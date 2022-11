Chicago police fire shots in Logan Square incident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police fired shots during an incident in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern said the incident occurred in the 1800-block of North Monticello Avenue.

No one was injured, Ahern said. Area Five detectives are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

