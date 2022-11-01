14 wounded, including 3 year old, in East Garfield Park shooting; 1 hit by car: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left 13 wounded near Polk and California in East Garfield Park; 1 person was hit by a car, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than a dozen people were hurt during a shooting Halloween night on Chicago's West Side.

It happened near California Avenue and Polk Street in East Garfield Park.

The incident took place at a vigil for someone who died of natural causes on the West Side. Fourteen people were shot, including several children, and a 15th person is also in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Chicago police said it was a drive-by shooting after 9 p.m. Monday night.

The youngest victim is 3 years old. Others are in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

There was also an 11 year old and a teenager who may be 13 years old.

The conditions vary among the 15 people hurt. At least six are listed in serious or critical condition at nearby hospitals.

The others are listed in good or fair condition.

There are not yet any reported fatalities.

CPD said the woman who was hit by a car was attempting to run away at the time.

Police believe they're looking for two suspects who fired those shots from a dark SUV, and they were last seen driving south from the scene.

They appeared to fire indiscriminately into the crowd.

CPD Superintendent David Brown shared his concerns after the shooting.

"We always worry about retaliation obviously, but we don't know enough about this, whether it involved a gang conflict or some personal conflict yet, but as soon as we know we'll share that with the public," Brown said. "And obviously we're deploying extra police resources in the area to make sure that we can prevent any retaliation if that's something that's real."

Brown said the shooting was over in a matter of seconds. It was captured on POD video, which police are reviewing.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time, and Brown said there were no known conflicts at the corner Monday night. Police are waiting for victims to finish being treated so they can interview them.

An investigation by the Chicago Police Department is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chicago police, and a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to charges and/or a conviction in this incident.

