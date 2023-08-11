WATCH LIVE

Chicago police shooting critically injures 1 in Morgan Park, officer also hurt

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 11, 2023 11:21PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police shooting left one person in critical condition. An officer was also hurt, but not shot.

Officials said the incident happened in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood near 111th and Racine. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

It was also not clear how many people were involved in the incident or how the officer was injured, though officials said only one suspect was shot. Officials have not released a condition for the officer.

No further details have been released. An investigation is ongoing.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has not yet commented on the shooting or any investigation on their part.

