Chicago police squad car hits Lawndale building; 3 officers hurt

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers were hurt in a crash Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The officers were traveling south in an unmarked car about 5:50 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, they crashed into a building in the 1300-block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The officers were hospitalized with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, an unmarked Chicago police car struck and killed a man riding a motorized bike on the South Side. The three officers were seriously injured and hospitalized at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. They were later listed in fair condition.

EMBED More News Videos

An unmarked Chicago police car fatally hit a man on a motorized scooter Wednesday night in West Pullman.



Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
