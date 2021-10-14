Aldermen ask mayor to reconsider CPD vaccine mandate over public safety concerns as deadline looms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will preside over a meeting of the full City Council Thursday morning, and while the city's COVID vaccine mandate is not on the agenda for discussion, some aldermen are asking her to reconsider her decision in the name of public safety.Lightfoot is at odds with Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, with the clock ticking.Wednesday night, hundreds of police officers filed into union headquarters, where FOP leadership answered questions about what's next for the rank-and-file who do not want to comply with Chicago's vaccine mandate."I don't know how the mayor in good conscience can force this to go forward, and risk sending half the police department home, and subjecting the citizens of this city to that," Catanzara said.As it stands, the city mandate puts a no-pay status on any city worker who does not turn in their vaccine status by Friday."The only way we can make this work is we've got to hold people accountable, and we are absolutely prepared to do that," Lightfoot said.Lightfoot directly addressed police officers Wednesday."Again, our messages to the members: Protect yourself. Protect your family, protect your partner, protect members of the public, get yourself vaccinated," she said.Late Wednesday, Aldermen Marty Quinn and Matt O'Shea sent a letter to the mayor, writing in part, "We are extremely concerned that our communities will be put in serious danger."At Wednesday night's union meeting, some of City Hall's elected leaders had a message for the mayor."I think the mayor has done her due diligence, as well, but we're asking that there be a repeal of this mandate," 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano said.Earlier this week, the FOP said it would pursue legal action to block the city's vaccine mandate. As of early Thursday, that had not happened.The City Council meeting starts at 10 a.m.