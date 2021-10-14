COVID-19 vaccine

Aldermen ask mayor to reconsider CPD vaccine mandate over public safety concerns as deadline looms

Lori Lightfoot vaccine mandate: Any city worker who has not shared COVID vaccine status by Fri. will be put on no-pay status
By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Aldermen ask mayor to reconsider Chicago vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will preside over a meeting of the full City Council Thursday morning, and while the city's COVID vaccine mandate is not on the agenda for discussion, some aldermen are asking her to reconsider her decision in the name of public safety.

Lightfoot is at odds with Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, with the clock ticking.

Wednesday night, hundreds of police officers filed into union headquarters, where FOP leadership answered questions about what's next for the rank-and-file who do not want to comply with Chicago's vaccine mandate.

"I don't know how the mayor in good conscience can force this to go forward, and risk sending half the police department home, and subjecting the citizens of this city to that," Catanzara said.

As it stands, the city mandate puts a no-pay status on any city worker who does not turn in their vaccine status by Friday.

"The only way we can make this work is we've got to hold people accountable, and we are absolutely prepared to do that," Lightfoot said.

RELATED: IL Governor JB Pritzker working to close loophole exploited for vaccine mandate

Lightfoot directly addressed police officers Wednesday.

"Again, our messages to the members: Protect yourself. Protect your family, protect your partner, protect members of the public, get yourself vaccinated," she said.

Late Wednesday, Aldermen Marty Quinn and Matt O'Shea sent a letter to the mayor, writing in part, "We are extremely concerned that our communities will be put in serious danger."

At Wednesday night's union meeting, some of City Hall's elected leaders had a message for the mayor.

"I think the mayor has done her due diligence, as well, but we're asking that there be a repeal of this mandate," 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano said.

Earlier this week, the FOP said it would pursue legal action to block the city's vaccine mandate. As of early Thursday, that had not happened.

The City Council meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopfraternal order of policelori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Chicago police union president promises to block COVID vaccine mandate
DuPage County reopens mass vaccination site
IL reports 2,913 COVID cases, 39 deaths
Next on FDA's agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
TOP STORIES
5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of rapper FBG Duck
Amazon opens state-of-the-art Matteson facility
Man due in bond court in girl's Belmont Central murder: Chicago police
Glenview man killed in Indian Creek hit-and-run
Mercury even WNBA Finals with 91-86 overtime win over Sky
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with rain showers Thursday
Chicago historian and civil rights leader Timuel Black dies
Show More
Former CPS employee sentenced for sexual assault, abuse of 4 girls
3 USPS workers, including suspect, dead after shooting at facility
DuPage County reopens mass vaccination site
Medical marijuana could still cost you your job in Illinois
Man charged in Wicker Park drive-by shooting that left 4 hurt, 1 dead
More TOP STORIES News