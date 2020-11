Chicago protest: Group marches through Loop calling on President Trump to concede 2020 election

EMBED >More News Videos The city has shut down the Wabash Avenue bridge near Trump Tower for election night "as part of a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group gathered at Daley Plaza Wednesday before marching through the Loop, calling on President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 election.At least 100 people were seen marching north on Michigan Avenue from Washington as Chopper7 flew overhead. The group carried large banners that read "count every vote" and "out now!"Police have lined up across bridges along Wacker Avenue to prevent the group from crossing the Chicago River.The protest is disrupting traffic. Expect rolling street closures in the area.City officials raised the Wabash Avenue bridge Tuesday evening in a preemptive move to ward off election-night unrest near Trump Tower.