Protests, car caravans on North and South sides demand police oversight, reform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of protesters are marching through the North and South sides to demand civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department.

Demonstrators on the South Side and the Northwest Side are calling for the creation of a civilian police accountability council Friday.

The Northwest Side march started at the office of 45th Ward Ald. Jim Garder, and then moved to the Chicago Police Department's 16th District in Jefferson Park Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Black Lives Matter Chicago, Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation and other activist groups are also marching for civilian control of the Chicago Police Department on Friday.

The car caravan protest started at East 53rd and King Drive, and moved to Chicago police's District 2 station.


Organizers with the Arab American Action Network, Centro Sin Fronteras and the US Palestinian Community Network also attended/

"In Chicago, we continue to live the nightmare of the CPD's heinous legacy of torture, which has seen hundreds of Black men and women wrongfully convicted - men and women who have been left to die in prison death traps as COVID-19 spreads," the groups said.
