Chicago Public Schools to require masks, enforce 3-foot social distancing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Thursday that masks will be worn by everyone when schools return to in-person learning on August 30.CPS said masks or cloth face coverings must be worn by students, teachers, support staff and all visitors, regardless of vaccination status. They may be removed for outdoor activities, such as recess and some sports activities.CPS also said they will enforce social distancing of at least 3 feet and daily meals will be eaten by some in classrooms and others in the cafeteria. Students will be allowed to remove their masks while eating.CPS added that it will use air purifiers, hand sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting, and contact tracing toRead CPS' full letter explaining COVID-19 safety protocols for the 2021-2022 school year below: