Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in Country Club Hills

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A person who was shot Monday at an intersection in south suburban Country Club Hills has been identified by hospital officials as Chicago rapper Tavares Taylor, known as Lil Reese.

Police said officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. to 167th Street and Pulaski Road for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a vehicle that had fresh blood on the driver's seat as well as on the ground next to the driver's side door, police said. Witnesses told police that a wounded man had been taken away by another man.

After checking at nearby hospitals, police located the victim at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest. He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Officials at Christ Medical Center identified the victim as Taylor and said he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. An investigation by Country Club Hills police is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
country club hillsrappershooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record cold moves in
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Chicago AccuWeather: Record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Aurora officers return to duty after Henry Pratt mass shooting
Show More
'He was a great man. He loved everybody,' Portage Park stabbing victim ID'd
Mayor Lightfoot heading to Springfield to push for rework of tax formula for Chicago casino
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers dies at age 38
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather
More TOP STORIES News