Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in Country Club Hills

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A person who was shot Monday at an intersection in south suburban Country Club Hills has been identified by hospital officials as Chicago rapper Tavares Taylor, known as Lil Reese.Police said officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. to 167th Street and Pulaski Road for reports of a shooting.Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a vehicle that had fresh blood on the driver's seat as well as on the ground next to the driver's side door, police said. Witnesses told police that a wounded man had been taken away by another man.After checking at nearby hospitals, police located the victim at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest. He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.Officials at Christ Medical Center identified the victim as Taylor and said he is in critical condition.No arrests have been reported. An investigation by Country Club Hills police is ongoing.