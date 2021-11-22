Chicago restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

If you find yourself needing to go out to eat Thanksgiving Day, consider calling the restaurant in advance to make sure they are open, as some specific locations may have different holiday hours.
Applebee's: Individual Applebee's locations have the option to be open on Thanksgiving Day and may serve a Thanksgiving meal. Check your local restaurant here. Select Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving (November 25), Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day (December 25) although hours may be reduced. Please contact your local Applebee's for specific information on holiday hours: www.applebees.com/locations as each restaurant is independently owned and operated and hours vary by location.
Artango Bar & Steakhouse: A special Argentinian-inspired Thanksgiving feast is available from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with live jazz starting at 5 p.m. There will be a kids menu available, but the regular menu will not be. Price is $69 per adult, not including drinks, tax and gratuity.
Bistronomic: A 3-course prix fixe Thanksgiving meal featuring items from Chicago's Green City Market will be served from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Vegetarian options are available. Cost is $75 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Meals are also available for takeout.
Boston Market: Many Boston Market restaurants will be open Thanksgiving Day with shorter hours. They also offer takeaway Thanksgiving dinner, catering, and dine-in options for a fast-turnaround or turkey emergency. See their Thanksgiving options. Check www.bostonmarket.com/locations for your local store.
A Stress Free Thanksgiving Dinner Is In Store 🎉 Check out all of our holiday options at the link in bio or call our Holiday Hotline to place your order today! 303-317-6900 pic.twitter.com/uZE5Etk39R— Boston Market (@bostonmarket) November 22, 2021
Cafe Robey: A special Thanksgiving dinner menu will be served buffet style and includes roasted turkey and roasted cauliflower with caper pesto, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts with cranberry and pumpkin seeds, sourdough dressing, green bean casserole, green salad, turkey gravy and cranberry chutney, with pumpkin pie and sweet potato cheesecake for dessert. Tickets cost $50 and include gratuity, but not drinks.
Coco Pazzo: Guests can choose from some Italian menu items or a 3-course prix fixe menu of traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including beet salad or butternut squash soup, herb roasted turkey with traditional sides or Lake Superior whitefish with green beans and potatoes, with a choice of an apple tart or semi frozen hazelnut mousse for dessert. The special menu is priced at $65, not including tax and gratuity. Seatings are offered from 3 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Denny's: Denny's will be open Thanksgiving Day, but not all locations will be open 24 hours. Find a Denny's location and check their hours. Denny's also offers a Turkey Dinner and Dressing Pack for pickup with 24 hours notice.
Cooking be hard. And since we all can’t be good at everything skip the stress and order our Turkey & Dressing Pack at https://t.co/xvSt1W7Cqs for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/YpqI65jgSm— Denny’s (@DennysDiner) November 20, 2021
Domino's Pizza: Most locations will be open Thanksgiving. Check Domino's Thanksgiving hours.
Dunkin' Donuts: Most Dunkin locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Check Dunkin' hours near you. And Dunkin' has even partnered with Doordash for Thanksgiving Day discounts on delivery orders. Dunkin' also has some Thanksgiving recipes on its website.
Godfrey Hotel Chicago: From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., belly up to a Thanksgiving buffet featuring turkey and prime rib, roasted butternut squash soup, kale salad, caesar salad with smoked salmon, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cornbread stuffing, creamed cipollini onions, bacon collard greens, asparagus with parmigiana and lemon, bourbon glazed carrots, beets with goat cheese, cranberry sauce, sweet potato puree, creamed corn, haricots verts, huevos rancheros, and assorted desserts including seasonal pies, apple and pear crumble, tiramisu and chocolate covered strawberries. Reservations are required. Price is $59 per adult, $15 per child under 12.
IHOP: Open on Thanksgiving Day. IHOP is also offering a coupon for the holidays. Nationwide, IHOP restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, though it is recommended diners call their local IHOP for specific hours, which may vary by location.
Joe's Stone Crab: Thanksgiving prix fix menu includes sliced turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, citrus cranberry relish, green beans, butternut squash with toasted marshmallow and pumpkin chiffon pie for dessert. Price is $64.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids 5-12. Joe's regular menu will also be available. Reservations are required, call (312) 379-5637.
Macaroni Grill: Open on Thanksgiving, offering a three-course meal for adults for $29.99, and a Kids' Thanksgiving meal for $15. See their Thanksgiving menus.
Nico Osteria: Located inside the Thompson Chicago hotel, the Italian eatery is offering a Thanksgiving dinner menu including pastrami roasted turkey breast, crispy fried turkey drumstick tossed in agrodolce, confit turkey thigh bruschetta with stracciatella and pickled cranberries, smashed brown butter carrots with almonds, rutabaga dumplings in creamed kale sauce, and whole steamed Brussels sprouts with herbed sour cream dipping sauce. Jazz vocalist Arlene Bardelle will entertain diners from 8 to 11 p.m. Guests can also purchase a to-go meal that serves four for $240.
Panda Express: Most locations open on Thanksgiving, but not all. Be sure to check your nearest location's hours.
Prime & Provisions: Meat lovers can enjoy carved prime rib, maple glazed ham on the bone, herb roasted turkey, smoked mustard glazed salmon and fried chicken for the table, a raw bar and all the traditional Thanksgiving sides served buffet style. Price is $79 for adults, $30 for children age 7-12.
Ruth's Chris Steak House: Open Thanksgiving Day. Make a Reservation or View a Takeout Menu.
Signature Room at the 95th: The restaurant located on top of 875 N. Michigan Avenue is offering a 3-course Thanksgiving menu accompanied by live music from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Prices are $69-85 for adults and $35 for children 4-12 years old. For reservations, call 312.787.9596
Starbucks: Open at select store locations with varying hours. Check www.starbucks.com/store-locator for your local store.
Waffle House: Open Thanksgiving Day at most locations. Check Waffle House hours by location, though many are 24 hours.
Jack in the Box: Most restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving but closed on Christmas Day. Check your local location's hours.
Bob Evans: Open every Thanksgiving, Bob Evans offers special meals and breakfast favorites available all day long for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.
Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m. You can also order takeaway dinners ready to serve in two hours.
Golden Corral: Some locations are serving a Thanksgiving dinner this year. Check your local Golden Corral. Golden Corral is also offering free delivery through its app until Nov. 30.
Delivery now available through our app or https://t.co/HqZ1dpzEPd. Order now through November 30 and get FREE DELIVERY! *Delivery availability may vary by location. Minimum purchase required. pic.twitter.com/WXH6GzwMV1— Golden Corral (@goldencorral) November 21, 2021
Maggiano's: Maggiano's is open on Thanksgiving, with options to order ahead, carry out, or dine in.
McDonald's: McDonald's locations are usually open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary. Check your local location's hours.