Fast Track restaurant closing after more than 30 years in West Loop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The popular Fast Track restaurant in the West Loop will close permanently Wednesday.

The restaurant has served hot dogs, Polish sausages and fries at the corner of Lake and Des Plaines streets for more than 30 years.

The location is being turned into a new residential and retail development, the owners said.

In a statement, the owners said, "Eddie Bonnie along with Chef Kleo and long time m Cesar and Alex, would like to thank all of our customers which have included athletes, politicians and celebrities. It was always heartwarming when hearing from customers who were from other states or even other countries that Fast Track was a must go recommendation."
