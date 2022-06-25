entertainment

SafeHouse Chicago opens in River North, offering immersive 'spy' experience

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

SafeHouse Chicago opens in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A true safe haven for spies, SafeHouse Chicago is now open.

Guests are invited to enter the red door for a fully immersive experience, where they will be transported to Chicago's official hideout filled with secret doors, gadgets, puzzles and more! It is securely headquartered below the city and the entrance hidden is in plain sight in the heart of River North at 60 E. Ontario.

A fully immersive and experiential restaurant, SafeHouse Chicago welcomes guests of all ages to find their inner spy and relish in a world of espionage. Hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. SafeHouse Chicago is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, visit https://www.safehousechicago.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoriver northimmersiveentertainmenteventsrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Renovations are announced for this 100-year-old LGBTQ+ landmark
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' takes honest, positive look at sex
'The Bear' TV show shot in Chicago, premieres on Hulu this week
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech warehouse, police say
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
5-month-old girl shot in head, killed in Chicago ID'd by ME
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Leaders concerned about effectiveness of cameras in Chicago parks: BGA
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Thousands march through Chicago for abortion rights
Show More
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
Man found fatally shot on South Side, Chicago police say
8 shot, baby among 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Chicago Weather: AM showers, evening storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News