SafeHouse Chicago opens in River North, offering immersive 'spy' experience

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A true safe haven for spies, SafeHouse Chicago is now open.
Guests are invited to enter the red door for a fully immersive experience, where they will be transported to Chicago's official hideout filled with secret doors, gadgets, puzzles and more! It is securely headquartered below the city and the entrance hidden is in plain sight in the heart of River North at 60 E. Ontario.
A fully immersive and experiential restaurant, SafeHouse Chicago welcomes guests of all ages to find their inner spy and relish in a world of espionage. Hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. SafeHouse Chicago is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
For more information, visit https://www.safehousechicago.com/.
