CPD investigating at least 5 Chicago robberies across city in 1 hour

Chicago police are investigating at least 5 armed robberies in 1 hour on Grace, Superior and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating at least five separate armed robberies in the city early Monday morning.

One of the robberies happened around 4 a.m. in the 3100-block of West Grace Street on the Northwest Side.

The other four robberies also took place between 2 and 4 a.m.

In each case, police say multiple armed suspects approach victims for their wallets and purses.

One victim suffered a cut and another was punched, but none of the victims are seriously hurt, CPD said.

The 36-year-old woman who was cut is in good condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

In four of the incident the suspects escaped in a silver sedan.

Here are where the other incidents took place:

- 2600-block of West Rice Street at 3 a.m.

- 4300-block of North Leavitt Street just before 3:20 a.m.

- 3100-block of West Leland Avenue about 3:45 a.m.

- 2300-block of West Superior Street about 4 a.m.

Chicago police have not said if the incidents are connected.

