CPD investigating at least 5 Chicago robberies across city in 1 hour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating at least five separate armed robberies in the city early Monday morning.
One of the robberies happened around 4 a.m. in the 3100-block of West Grace Street on the Northwest Side.
The other four robberies also took place between 2 and 4 a.m.
In each case, police say multiple armed suspects approach victims for their wallets and purses.
One victim suffered a cut and another was punched, but none of the victims are seriously hurt, CPD said.
The 36-year-old woman who was cut is in good condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.
In four of the incident the suspects escaped in a silver sedan.
Here are where the other incidents took place:
- 2600-block of West Rice Street at 3 a.m.
- 4300-block of North Leavitt Street just before 3:20 a.m.
- 3100-block of West Leland Avenue about 3:45 a.m.
- 2300-block of West Superior Street about 4 a.m.
Chicago police have not said if the incidents are connected.
