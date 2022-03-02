robbery

River North robbery: 2 men beaten, robbed on train near Grand and State Red Line stop

Teen shot, killed outside same station Monday, Chicago police said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men beaten, robbed on Red Line in River North: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were beaten and robbed on a CTA Red Line train Tuesday night near a River North station that's seen its share of violence in the past two days.

A 44-year-old man and 18-year-old man were on a train about 9 p.m. in the 800-block of North State Street when five to six male suspects battered them and took their belongings, Chicago police said.

The suspects then got off the train in the 500-block of North State, which is the Grand and State stop, according to CPD.

RELATED: River North shooting: Teen killed by gunman waiting outside Grand and State Red Line stop, CPD says

Both men were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition for minor bruising and pain.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

RELATED: River North shooting: Shots fired outside Red Line station after teen fatally shot

Early Monday morning, Vadarrion Knight, 16, was leaving the same station and was shot twice in the chest and knee. He died at the scene.

Several hours later, Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was exiting the train platform in the 500-block of North State Street when a verbal altercation turned physical.

An unknown individual hit the victim on the forehead with a gun. Two rounds were fired, CPD said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northnear north siderobberycta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Sheriff Dart testifies before Senate on 'alarming' rise in carjackings
Woman savagely beaten with hammer in NYC subway robbery
2 CBD shops on NW Side burglarized minutes apart, police say
Attempted robbery on Michigan Ave. thwarted by security: store owner
TOP STORIES
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
Hyde Park bartender stabbed to death was 'one of the sweetest people'
Charges dropped against CPD officer accused of punching man
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
Over 100 Chicago homicide cases closed without charges in 2021
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois' top doctor
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
Show More
MLB lockout: Wrigleyville, South Side react after Opening Day canceled
Girl shot in West Englewood was celebrating birthday with family
'It's amazing': Ukrainians fleeing war reunite with loved ones in US
Iowa governor gives GOP response to Biden's SOTU address
Chicago Weather: Mild with sprinkles Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News