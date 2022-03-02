River North robbery: 2 men beaten, robbed on train near Grand and State Red Line stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were beaten and robbed on a CTA Red Line train Tuesday night near a River North station that's seen its share of violence in the past two days.A 44-year-old man and 18-year-old man were on a train about 9 p.m. in the 800-block of North State Street when five to six male suspects battered them and took their belongings, Chicago police said.The suspects then got off the train in the 500-block of North State, which is the Grand and State stop, according to CPD.Both men were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition for minor bruising and pain.No one is in custody.Area detectives are investigating.Early Monday morning, Vadarrion Knight, 16, was leaving the same station and was shot twice in the chest and knee. He died at the scene.Several hours later, Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was exiting the train platform in the 500-block of North State Street when a verbal altercation turned physical.An unknown individual hit the victim on the forehead with a gun. Two rounds were fired, CPD said.