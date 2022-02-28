River North shooting: Shots fired outside Red Line station for 2nd time in hours; man hit with gun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired outside a busy River North Red Line stop for the second time in several hours Monday morning, and trains were bypassing the station.Shots were fired about 9 a.m. outside the State Street and Grand Avenue station, and Chicago police and Chicago firefighters responded to the scene.No one was hit in the incident.Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was exiting the train platform in the 500-block of North State Street when a verbal altercation turned physical.An unknown individual hit the victim on the forehead with a gun. Two rounds were fired, CPD said.The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and remained stable.No one was in custody later Monday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.Due to police activity in the area, Red Line trains were bypassing the Grand station. A bus shuttle was available between Chicago Avenue and Lake Street to provide connecting service, the CTA said.The sidewalk was also closed near the station.A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just after 2 a.m. outside the same station.