Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, at Lumes Pancake House in Morgan Park

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a restaurant on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon.

Three women and two men were shot around 1:30 p.m. while they ate outside Lumes Pancake House at 11601 South Western Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses said they heard 20-30 shots fired outside the restaurant as people ate in a large white tent used for additional seating. Regulars say the extra space is especially needed on weekends, as the restaurant is popular with the after-church crowd.

Police said a 31-year-old man who died at the scene was the target of the shooting. He was dining outdoors under the tent when a white SUV drove up and someone fired shots, striking him multiple times.

A 43-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and buttock and a 32-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man who was shot in the thigh is now in stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. A 30-year-old woman who was shot in the foot is in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital.

Trevaughn Roberson, a relative of one of the women who was shot, said shootings are commonplace in the area.

"I won't lie to you, it's kinda normal for me. But it, for it to hit home, you know, it's always that much worse. Of course I'm affected by it, yeah," Roberson said. "This goes on all day, everyday. Everybody knows it. I just hope for better days."

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to CPDTip.com.
