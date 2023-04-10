Man charged in Auburn Gresham shooting after woman found shot to death in bed: Chicago police

A man has been charged in a Chicago shooting in which a woman was found dead on Bishop Street in Auburn Gresham, CPD said.

Woman killed found with gunshot wound to the head, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old Chicago man has been charged after a 45-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a bed in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Sonnie Martin has been charged with first-degree murder, manufacturing/delivering 30-500 grams of cannabis, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, CPD said Sunday.

Police said Martin was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Friday in the 7600-block of South Marshfield Avenue moments after shooting and killing a woman in the 7700-block of South Bishop Street.

CPD previously said the woman was 46 years old.

She was found unresponsive in a bed with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had said a person was seen running from the back of a residence and was taken into custody. A handgun was found in the area where police took the person into custody, police said.

Martin also had suspected narcotics on him, CPD said.

He was due in court Sunday.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

