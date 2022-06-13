triple shooting

Man dies weeks shot while sitting in parked car in Northwest Side triple shooting, officials say

CHICAGO -- A man died weeks after he was wounded in a shooting in South Austin on the Northwest Side.

Alexander Dumas, 34, was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver's side window May 27 in the 900 block of North Lockwood Avenue about 10:15 p.m. when both were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

Dumas was shot twice in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. He died of his injuries Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The woman, 31, was shot in the elbow and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. She was in good condition.

Another man, 32, was driving down the street when he was shot in the lower back, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

