5 shot in Back of the Yards, Chicago Police Department says

BREAKING: Media responding to the shooting incident in the 4800 block of South Ada please stage one block west at the corner of 48th and Loomis.#ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) May 10, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five men were shot in Back of the Yards on Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.The South Side shooting happened in the 4800 block of South Ada Street at about 4:45 p.m., police said.The men were reported in serious to critical conditions, the Chicago Fire Department said.Two people were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, CFD said. One person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and another was taken to Stroger Hospital.Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.