deadly shooting

5 shot in Back of the Yards, Chicago Police Department says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five men were shot in Back of the Yards on Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.

The South Side shooting happened in the 4800 block of South Ada Street at about 4:45 p.m., police said.



The men were reported in serious to critical conditions, the Chicago Fire Department said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting in Humboldt Park kills 2 just hours after triple shooting; 1 in custody, CPD says

Two people were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, CFD said. One person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and another was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardschicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violencechicago violencechicago fire department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Former 1st-round NBA draft pick killed in Florida shooting
Wife shows up in court after man allegedly killed by girlfriend
Ex-NBA, MSU player killed in shooting; 1 arrested, authorities say
24 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Armed man barricaded inside Romeoville bank, police say
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
Illinois reports 5,344 new COVID cases, 15 deaths
CPS launches mental health campaign
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Pilot builds backyard roller coaster for son
Show More
Judge rejects motion to delay R. Kelly Chicago trial
Man late to his wedding after getting stuck in elevator
New car buyers faced with sticker shock, long waits, no guarantees
South suburban sculpture park voted best in the US
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms
More TOP STORIES News