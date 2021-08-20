Belmont Central shooting: Vigil held for 2 sisters shot, 1 killed, in NW Side drive-by

Just days after the unimaginable tragedy, Aubrey Broughton sat on her grandmother's sofa, carrying scars -- both physical and emotional - that no child should have.
Grandma: "Do you know what put you in the hospital?"
Aubrey: "No."
Grandma: "You don't?"
Aubrey: "No."
Grandma: "OK. Did they hurt you?"
Aubrey: "Yes"
Aubrey was shot in the chest Sunday, along with her 7-year-old sister Serenity, as they sat in their parent's car, in Chicago's Belmont Central neighborhood.
"This is like a dream to me. It's like a dream. I can't sleep. It's like a dream. When I do go to sleep, I see my granddaughter," said their other grandmother, Mary Ivy.
They were on their way to get food after visiting their grandma and going to church.
Serenity did not make it.
"My daughter told me it's going to be awhile before they come visit me, if she ever visit me over here again. Because of the violence, I lost... it's like I lost my family," Ivy said.
Although Aubrey was just released from the hospital Wednesday night, the young girl will never recover what was lost.
"They took the tube out in the morning around 8ish or so, and then they said they would monitor her and we would have to come home and take it light with her. But she's high spirits. She asks about her sister. Constantly," said the girls' grandmother, Regina Broughton.
Aubrey is, for now, staying with her grandmother in south suburban Crete, as her parents get ready to bury their eldest child.
The family, and the community, is left reeling after the senseless shooting.
Her princess dress lifts her spirits, somewhat, but her sadness is clear.
"Aubrey was always [Serenity's] follower. The two of them together were a big ball of energy. Two entities. One ball of energy. In sync with each other," Regina said.
Visitation for Serenity is scheduled for Friday and she will be buried Saturday.
Meanwhile, police said the search for the person or persons who fired the shots is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or share tips anonymously to CPDtip.com.