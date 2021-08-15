chicago shooting

2 young girls shot, 1 dead in Belmont Central shooting on NW Side, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 6-year-old girl seriously injured after they were shot Sunday in Belmont Central on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The two girls were in a vehicle parked on the street just before 3 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue when they were both shot, police said.

The 6-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and right armpit, and was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in stable condition.



The 7-year-old was also shot in the chest, but later died at the hospital, officials said.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

More than 250 children have been shot and 32 killed so far this year in Chicago, according to police data.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
