Chicago Shooting: 3-year-old boy shot, killed while riding in car with mother in West Lawn

A boy, 3, has died after he was struck by gunfire while riding in a car with his mother in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old boy who was shot while in a car with his mother Friday night on the Southwest Side has died, according to Chicago police.

Police said the boy's mother was driving her white SUV northbound in the 4400-block of West Marquette Road in the West Lawn neighborhood when a man in the back seat of a red sedan opened fire.

The boy was struck in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died from his injuries.

Police said three other children were in the SUV at the time but no additional injuries were reported.

No one is currently in custody and an investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.

Police said the red sedan may be a Charger or Mustang.