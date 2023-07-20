Chicago shooting: Owen & Engine employee killed outside California Clipper early Sunday morning

Chicago police are looking for the person who shot and killed Marshall Russell outside the California Clipper in Humboldt Park over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man outside the California Clipper in Humboldt Park over the weekend.

Marshall Russell, 32, was found by police on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North California Avenue about 2:30 a.m., according to CPD.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Russell worked at Owen & Engine in Logan Square, which closed on Monday so employees could process the loss. The California Clipper also closed for the day out of respect.

His friends and coworkers were stunned by his death.

No one is currently in custody. A police investigation is ongoing.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.