Chicago shooting: Man wounded in South Side carjacking, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg during a carjacking on the South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The victim told police he was outside near his vehicle in the 1500-block of West 75th Street at about 10:49 p.m. when he was approached by a male suspect wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, police said.

The suspect demanded his belongings, shot the victim in the leg and got into the victim's car and fled, police said.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

