Archer Heights shooting causes 2 vehicles to crash into restaurant, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting leads two vehicles to crash into a restaurant in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said the driver of a red Toyota Camry was shooting at a Chevy Tahoe at around 4:46 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Archer.

The shooting caused the Tahoe and a black Jeep Cherokee to slam into the storefront restaurant, according to police.

The occupants of the Camry then fled the scene on foot, police said.

A weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

Two people inside the Tahoe and two others inside the Jeep were transported to Stroger Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital for observation, but did not suffer serious injuries, according to the Chicago Fire Department. All the victims were adults.

The manager of the Mariscos El Puerto restaurant told Eyewitness News that the vehicles remain at the at the scene and can't be removed until the Buildings Department arrives. There's fear the the whole structure will come down.

No one is in custody.
