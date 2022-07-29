Crime Stoppers spreads word about $15K reward in deadly Chinatown shooting

Crime Stoppers passed out flyers in Chinatown to spread the word about a $15,000 reward in the shooting death of Jennifer Medrano, 24.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crime Stoppers passed out flyers in Chinatown Friday to help spread the word about a $15,000 reward being offered in a shooting that killed a 24-year-old woman.

They said help from the community really makes a difference in solving homicides, and with such a clear photo of the person of interest, there's hope justice can be found for Jennifer Medrano.

It's been nearly a month since Medrano was shot and killed in Chinatown. Chicago police said she was caught in crossfire on July 1 near the 2200-block of South Wentworth when two men got into an argument and started shooting at each other.

Now, Crime Stoppers is trying to help police find a man wanted as a person of interest.

"We're asking the community, please reach out and tell us who this individual is," Cook County Crime Stoppers chairman George McDade said. "We don't know want to know your name."

One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Chicago police shared surveillance of the other suspect running away from the scene.

Crime Stoppers believe that type of evidence along with a close-up photo of the man should be enough to lead to an arrest.

In the meantime, the Medrano family said they're still struggling to cope with Jennifer's death.

The community is rallying around them and hoping for an end to these crimes.

"I think what I hear is the heartbreak," McDade said. "A young lady who is in the time of her life going out to enjoy herself and that's all taken away because someone had a gun."

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest should call Cook County Crime Stoppers or Chicago police. You can remain anonymous.