Chicago shooting: Man killed, boy hospitalized in Chatham shooting, crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and an eight-year-old boy hospitalized after a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood late Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old man was inside a car parked at a gas station in the first block of East 87th Street at about 11:58 p.m. when police said he was shot at by three suspects in a black sedan.

The victim tried to drive away, but hit a parked car on State Street, causing the car ti flip and roll over.

An eight-year-old boy was inside the car at the time of the shooting and crash. Police said he was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition as a precaution.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

