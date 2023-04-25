WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: Man found shot in South Shore high-rise elevator dies, police say

Diane Pathieu Image
By WLS logo
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 9:55AM
Man found shot in South Side high-rise elevator dies
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a man died after being found shot inside a residential high-rise elevator in the South Shore neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man died after being found shot inside a residential high-rise elevator in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the high-rise in the 7500-block of South Shore Drive at about 9:15 p.m. and found the man shot in an elevator.

The man told police he had been in a fight and didn't realize he had been shot in the abdomen.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW