Chicago police: Man found critically wounded in Lincoln Park

Chicago police said a shooting left a man critically wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man found shot in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday night is in critical condition, Chicago police said.

Officers found the 24-year-old victim laying in the street and yelling in pain at about 10:59 p.m. in the 500-block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to his left leg and one to his right leg and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Details on the circumstances of what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood