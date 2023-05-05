Chicago police: Gun fires during robbery attempt on CTA train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gun went off during a robbery attempt on a CTA train Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the first block of East Roosevelt Road at about 11:06 p.m. and found two people engaged in an altercation on a CTA platform, police said.

Police said one of them was armed and tried to rob the other, a 21-year-old man, while on a CTA train.

There was a physical altercation as police said they struggled over the gun, which went off. Police initially said the victim was struck, but later said he was not hit.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

