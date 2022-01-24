death investigation

2 found dead with gunshot wounds to head in parked car on Far South Side, Chicago police say

By ABc7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were discovered dead inside a parked car Monday on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police.

A witness discovered a 31-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds to their heads, around 1:00 p.m. in the 11000-Block of S. Avenue E, officials said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said.

No other details nor the identities of the victims have been released at this time.

The circumstances of their deaths are under investigation. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
