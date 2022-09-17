WATCH LIVE

10-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting while walking on South Side with father, 2 others: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
15 minutes ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot while walking on a South Side sidewalk with his father Friday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., the boy was walking with his father, another man and another child in the 1000-block of East 93rd Street in the city's Burnside neighborhood when someone in a red sedan fired shots at the group, according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg was taken by his father to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

