Woodridge man arrested for firing shots into Englewood park had guns, 1K rounds of ammo, CPD says

A Woodridge man was arrested after being found with multiple weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Woodridge man has been charged after he was found with guns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and notes about mass shootings, police said.

Chicago police said Alexander Podgorny fired shots at Moran Park in Englewood Thursday morning. A gunshot detection system alerted police to the incident.

When officers arrived, they found Podgorny in a van with a shotgun, an AR-15, two other handguns and ammunition.

During the incident, police said he ranted about his brother, drug addiction and his missing dog.

Podgorny was placed under arrest and was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.