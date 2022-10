Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A worker at a Ford assembly planton the South Side was killed in a shooting Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

A 39-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle in the 2900-block of East 126th Street when police said someone opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

No other injuries were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.