Chicago shooting: Woman, 70, killed in Hegewisch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 70-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Monday morning, police said.The woman was inside a parked car in the 13300-block of South Baltimore Avenue at about 4:26 a.m. when police said two suspects approached and fired shots.The woman then drove a block before hitting a street sign and stopping, police said.She was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released information on the woman's identity.Area Two detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.