Humboldt Park shooting: CPD releases suspect images in murder of man driving girl to school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released detailed surveillance images of the suspect they believe fatally shot a man in Humboldt Park as he drove a child to school Wednesday morning.The suspect drove up next to the victim in traffic near the intersection of W. Chicago Ave. and N. Sacramento Blvd., exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle at approximately 7:33 a.m., police said.The 33-year-old driver was found shot multiple times in a silver Kia, CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said. He was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.A 7-year-old girl was inside the car being driven to school, but appeared to be unharmed at the time, Langford said. She was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.Chicago police described the suspect as a Black male, 18-20 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a slender build and dark hair with twists. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.Police said the suspect fled eastbound on Chicago and then southbound on Sacramento in a vehicle that appears to be a silver, two-door Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows and a sunroof. The vehicle has no front or rear license plate and may have damage to the driver's side rear quarter panel.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detective Leavitt and Detective Taglieri at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to, reference RD#:Je-357470.