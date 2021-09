CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a homicide in front of an elementary school on the West Side Wednesday morning.Police said a man was found with several gunshot wounds at about 5:15 a.m. just outside Frazier Elementary School in the 4000-block of West Grenshaw Street in the Lawndale neighborhood.He was transported to area hospital where police said he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.