Lincoln Square shooting leaves woman critically injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago shooting in Lincoln Square Wednesday afternoon left a woman critically injured.Chicago police said the 24-year-old woman was in the backyard of her home in the 2400-block of West Eastwood shortly before 2:40 p.m. when she was shot in the chest.She was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.No one is currently in custody and police have not released a description of the suspect. The circumstances of the shooting were also not immediately clear, and it wasn't known if the woman was the intended target of a shooting or if she was struck by stray gunfire.Area Three detectives are investigating.