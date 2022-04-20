chicago shooting

Lincoln Square shooting leaves woman critically injured, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot in Lincoln Square backyard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago shooting in Lincoln Square Wednesday afternoon left a woman critically injured.

Chicago police said the 24-year-old woman was in the backyard of her home in the 2400-block of West Eastwood shortly before 2:40 p.m. when she was shot in the chest.

She was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody and police have not released a description of the suspect. The circumstances of the shooting were also not immediately clear, and it wasn't known if the woman was the intended target of a shooting or if she was struck by stray gunfire.

Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln squarewoman shotchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
CPD shifting cops to more violent beats as Chicago summer approaches
Girlfriend claims self-defense in murder of Chicago rapper
Boy, 15, charged with killing man during West Side argument: police
Man crashes into bus stop after being shot on West Side
TOP STORIES
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
'It was broad daylight': Woman kidnapped at Woodfield Mall speaks out
Willie Wilson gas giveaway locations named for 3rd event
CDC asks DOJ to appeal mask mandate decision
Cattle hauler charged with DUI after cows spill onto I-80 in Joliet
Illinois reports 3,931 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Girlfriend claims self-defense in murder of Chicago rapper
Show More
North suburban man sold kilos of cocaine from his kitchen: feds
Syracuse police investigating video of child being put in patrol car
FAA to continue 'zero tolerance' policy for unruly passengers
Chicago Weather: Effects of climate change on city
Demolition work begins at Englewood church destroyed by fire
More TOP STORIES News