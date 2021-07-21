chicago shooting

Jeffrey Manor shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt during South Side home invasion: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect in a home invasion on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night was fatally shot during the incident, according to CPD. Another escaped.

A 49-year-old man heard a loud disturbance at his front door just after 11 p.m. in the 9500-block of South Calhoun Avenue in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood, Chicago police said. When he went to investigate, two masked, armed individuals forced their way inside, according to CPD.

The man shouted for help, and two other men, ages 25 and 24, heard the commotion from the basement and went upstairs.

Chicago police said the three men in the home fought with the two home invaders, and during the scuffle, shots were fired from one of the home invader's weapons.

One of the suspects was shot in the chest and died at the scene, according to CPD.

The 25-year-old man from the home was shot in the arm but was considered stable. The 24-year-old man from inside the home took him to Trinity Hospital, where he is listed in good condition, Chicago police said.

Area Two detectives are searching for the other suspect and investigating the motive behind the break-in.

No other injuries were reported.

