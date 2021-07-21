City, CPD 'unprepared' for protests, unrest following George Floyd's death last summer, report says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal monitor picked to oversee a court-mandated reform of the Chicago Police Department issued a report that said the city was not properly prepared for last summer's unrest following the murder of George Floyd."In short, the City, like many other cities, was unprepared for the level of sustained protests and unrest downtown and throughout its neighborhoods," the report said.The report was based on interviews and public testimony."The City and CPD must take immediate, deliberate, and transparent efforts-in compliance with the Consent Decree-to better protect, serve, and be accountable to the people of Chicago and all communities," said independent monitor Maggie Hickey.Hickey said the city's officers were not trained properly and did not have adequate rest to deal with the days long unrest.Mayor Lightfoot said the department, like many others across the country was prepared for a large protest but not for the larger violence that erupted.CPD released the following statement in response to the report.